Gold’s 1975 Warning on Bitcoin Futures

TDC Note – This article was written prior to the launch of bitcoin futures. In my opinion it is still too soon to determine what impact, if any, the new futures contract will have on bitcoin. Personally, I don’t see it having the desired effect which is to control bitcoin in similar fashion as the futures contract control gold and silver.

If Bitcoin really is like gold, watch out…!

NEW YEAR’s DAY 1975 marked a huge turn in the gold market, writes Adrian Ash at marked a huge turn in the gold market, writes Adrian Ash at BullionVault

Forty years after banning it, the US government at last let private citizens own bullion.

Coin shops and banks knew how big this was. So they raced to stock up as 1974 ended.

What’s more, this new freedom also meant Wall Street could launch trading contracts on the metal.

Five exchanges rushed to cash in, each listing a gold futures contract on New Year’s Eve, ready for the gold rush to start on January 1st.

Newspapers struggled to name a more bullish event. TV pundits said gold prices would double or more in the following 12-24 months.

That seemed a fair guess.

Gold had nearly doubled in 1974.

If anticipation could do that, what might the return of US gold investing demand mean for the price?

But you know the old Wall Street saying…

“Buy the rumour, sell the news.”

…and 1975 proved a dud for US gold dealers.

“Hess’s department store chain in Pennsylvania sold 200 ounces the first day…and then got out of the business,” reported the New York Times 12 months later.

“The Republic National Bank actually sold less gold in 1975 than it did in 1974.

“Merrill Lynch…said it sold only 25-30% of the gold bullion it had expected to sell during 1975.”

1975 also proved cruel to those few US investors who did buy gold, too.

Instead of doubling again, the gold price sank against the Dollar…halving by late-summer 1976.

It wouldn’t get back near $200 per ounce…its record high of Christmas 1974…until the middle of 1978.

All that hype failed to pay as expected.

Why revisit all this ancient history today?

Well, it’s because here in late 2017, gold prices are dropping hard…as are silver and platinum…as bitcoin! Bitcoin! BITCOIN! swallows the financial news in one gulp.

And this weekend, starting on Sunday, the CBOE futures exchange will launch trading in Bitcoin derivatives.

