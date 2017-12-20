Federal Reserve appointee wants to abolish paper money? By Arthur L. Friedberg – Coin World

TDC Note – The most efficient way to push NIRP (negative interest rate policy) is by eliminating cash. While physical, hard cash is still on the table NIRP is almost impossible to impose on the public. Enter cryptocurrencies. “we’re all rich, rich I tell ya'” People screaming from every roof top and cryptocurrencies garnering more development than any other fintech on the planet should be a warning – but alias it is not. Oh well, we will continue to watch from the sidelines and report what the money masters are doing and saying about cryptocurrencies because at the end of the day we are attempting to wrestle the power from them, not the other way around.

Move would make it easier for the Fed to lower interest rates to less than zero and spur spending

The newest appointment to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System does not like paper money.

Marvin Goodfriend, a professor of economics at Carnegie Mellon University, was nominated to a 14-year term by President Donald Trump on Nov. 29. Among the Federal Reserve’s responsibilities are deciding how much paper money to print, placing orders for it, and distributing it to the 12 Federal Reserve banks.

A Dec. 5 story in Bloomberg Business Week by Peter Coy, as well as in a few other online financial journals, focused on Goodfriend’s belief that abolishing or reducing the status of paper currency would make it easier for the Fed to lower interest rates to less than zero. He thinks he existence of cash makes this harder to do because, as soon as rates are lowered to subzero levels, people would logically withdraw cash from their bank accounts, which now would have become income-reducing, and keep it in their mattresses and elsewhere. He therefore proposes that high-denomination bills could be phased out, and if that is not enough, he says paper money could be abolished. He has also written that if negative interest rates on deposits were in force, the incentive would be strong to spend whatever was in an individual’s savings account.

