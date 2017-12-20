Dr. Ron Paul–The Revolution at Ten Years Video – Financial Survival Network

Twelve-term Congressman and three-time presidential candidate Ron Paul (http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org) is the father of the modern Liberty movement, which by many accounts was launched ten years ago with a spontaneous mock Boston Tea Party in 2007. His 2008 and 2012 presidential runs energized a new generation and put Liberty on the map. In his latest book, “The Revolution at Ten Years”, Dr. Paul looks ahead at the future of the movement he helped launch. He tackles central planning, the military empire, cultural Marxism, the surveillance state, the deep state and more. The Revolution at Ten Years (Paperback 2017) https://www.amazon.com/Revolution-at-… The mainstream media obsessively focuses on the “big battles” between the political left and right, particularly in Washington. We become more polarized as a nation, but the differences between the Republican and Democratic parties are for the most part superficial. Both parties are pro-war and anti-civil liberties. Both support the surveillance state and Big Brother. Both endorse the warfare/welfare machine that enriches the well-connected and impoverishes the rest. Both continue the lie that bombing more people overseas will keep us more safe at home.

Liberty is on the march like never before and armies of opposition cannot stop this idea whose time has come. The movement continues to grow even with the various political sideshows that vie for people’s attention. This movement is not Democrat versus Republican. It is authoritarian versus pro-liberty. How can we continue to work toward Liberty and against the authoritarianism that creeps in from every crack? Read Dr. Paul’s how-to guide for the next ten years of the movement



