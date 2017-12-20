The Doomsday Event Has Started, This Is Their Warning (Video)
The Doomsday Event Has Started, This Is Their Warning Video – X22 Report
Certain Senators will benefit tremendously from the tax bill. Putin explains that change is coming and Russia will need to make changes in the economy etc. North Korea will discuss their nuclear program. Russia sees the IS being transported to Afghanistan, this will be the final battle. South Korea wants to delay military drills until after Olympics. The cabal is pushing the idea that NK is behind the Wannacry malware, proof is lacking, just like in the Sony hack. This is being used to push the doomsday event. The corporate media has admitted that the US plans and orchestrates false flags.
