This Disturbing Trend Is Presenting a Big Moneymaking Opportunity

Dollar General is growing like crazy.

It’s the second-largest U.S. dollar store chain.

This year, it opened more than 1,000 new stores and relocated another 700. Next year, it plans to open another 900 new stores, renovate 1,000 more, and relocate another 100.

Dollar General isn’t the only discount store that’s growing fast, either.

• Dollar Tree built 900 new stores last year…

Dollar Tree is the largest U.S. dollar store chain. It now operates nearly 15,000 stores nationwide.

But it ultimately plans to operate 25,000 U.S. locations.

That’s an ambitious goal. Many people don’t think the company will pull it off, including one analyst I work with.

On Saturday at our company holiday party, he told me “there’s no way the company can grow that quickly.”

So, he’s shorting (betting against) Dollar Tree’s stock.

• I told him he’ll probably regret that…

That’s because dollar stores aren’t like most retailers. As I showed you a couple weeks ago, they can make money in any environment.

That’s because they sell basic goods like shampoo, toothpaste, and laundry detergent. People buy these essential items no matter what’s happening with the economy.

But that’s not the only reason I’m bullish on Dollar Tree and Dollar General.

The customer base for dollar stores is also getting bigger by the day…thanks to a disturbing trend.

• The U.S. middle class is disappearing…

The “middle class” refers to households that make between two-thirds and twice the national median income. These days, that means a total household income of $39,359–$118,078.

For decades, the middle class was the backbone of the U.S. economy. But it’s been a different story since the start of the century.

According to a study from the Pew Research Center, the U.S. middle class shrunk in 203 of the 229 metropolitan areas between 2000 and 2014.

Now, while it’s true that some people are climbing out of the middle class, most are becoming poorer.

In other words, the middle class is being replaced by a permanent underclass.

This is a problem for society, the economy, and any company that depends on a healthy middle class. But it’s an opportunity for discount stores.

I’ll explain why in a second. But let me first tell you why the U.S. middle class is rotting away.

