Bombshell Report: The Obama Administration Let Hezbollah RUN COCAINE Into The United States, Blocked Efforts To Go After One Of World’s Biggest Suppliers Of Cocaine And Chemical Weapons by Alex Thomas – SHTFPlan

The Obama administration “derailed” a massive investigation into drug trafficking and other illegal activities by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah over fears that it could anger Iran at a time when Obama was attempting to secure a nuclear deal with the nation, according to a 14,000 word report from Politico.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

The article paints a clear picture of an administration that was willing to do whatever it takes, including allowing cocaine to flow into the United States, (which led to an unknown number of deaths of Americans by overdose) to pass a nuclear deal that many in his own party didn’t even support.

The law enforcement campaign that the Obama administration specifically and purposefully derailed was known as “Project Cassandra” and was launched in 2008 after the DEA had confirmed that Hezbollah was now in the business of selling drugs, and lots of them.

Politico reports:

The campaign, dubbed Project Cassandra, was launched in 2008 after the Drug Enforcement Administration amassed evidence that Hezbollah had transformed itself from a Middle East-focused military and political organization into an international crime syndicate that some investigators believed was collecting $1 billion a year from drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering and other criminal activities. Over the next eight years, agents working out of a top-secret DEA facility in Chantilly, Virginia, used wiretaps, undercover operations and informants to map Hezbollah’s illicit networks, with the help of 30 U.S. and foreign security agencies. They followed cocaine shipments, some from Latin America to West Africa and on to Europe and the Middle East, and others through Venezuela and Mexico to the United States. They tracked the river of dirty cash as it was laundered by, among other tactics, buying American used cars and shipping them to Africa. And with the help of some key cooperating witnesses, the agents traced the conspiracy, they believed, to the innermost circle of Hezbollah and its state sponsors in Iran.

Make no mistake, despite denials by the literal officials who allowed the drugs to be run into the country in the first place, this was a specific move by the Obama administration who decided a nuclear deal with Iran was more important than stopping a drug dealing terrorist organization, And they apparently had no problem openly undermining Project Cassandra.

The Politico report continues:

But as Project Cassandra reached higher into the hierarchy of the conspiracy, Obama administration officials threw an increasingly insurmountable series of roadblocks in its way, according to interviews with dozens of participants who in many cases spoke for the first time about events shrouded in secrecy, and a review of government documents and court records. When Project Cassandra leaders sought approval for some significant investigations, prosecutions, arrests and financial sanctions, officials at the Justice and Treasury departments delayed, hindered or rejected their requests. The Justice Department declined requests by Project Cassandra and other authorities to file criminal charges against major players such as Hezbollah’s high-profile envoy to Iran, a Lebanese bank that allegedly laundered billions in alleged drug profits, and a central player in a U.S.-based cell of the Iranian paramilitary Quds force. And the State Department rejected requests to lure high-value targets to countries where they could be arrested.

“They serially ripped apart this entire effort that was very well supported and resourced, and it was done from the top down,” claimed David Asher who himself had helped establish the operation that Obama and his surrogates fought against.

Even more shocking, the Obama administration also BLOCKED efforts to arrest various terrorist operatives within Hezbollah, including a man known only as Ghost that authorities believe is one of the worlds biggest cocaine and chemical weapon dealers!

Project Cassandra members say administration officials also blocked or undermined their efforts to go after other top Hezbollah operatives including one nicknamed the ‘Ghost allowing them to remain active despite being under sealed U.S. indictment for years. People familiar with his case say the Ghost has been one of the world’s biggest cocaine traffickers, including to the U.S., as well as a major supplier of conventional and chemical weapons for use by Syrian President Bashar Assad against his people.

You truly cannot make this stuff up folks! Keep in mind that this was published by a mainstream media outlet that the rest of the establishment press has considered one of their own for years.

With that being said, it is safe to assume that key Obama officials involved in allowing Americans to be killed by cocaine will deny deny deny and the larger mainstream media apparatus will mostly ignore this absolute bombshell of a story.

This is BY FAR bigger than anything released about Russia supposedly helping Trump win the election but we can safely assume that the deep state puppet media will continue to push the Russian narrative while ignoring what amounts to an epic level of corruption by the past administration.

Source Link – SHTFPlan

loading...

Sharing is caring!