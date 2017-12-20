The Aliens Are Coming, Trump Gets Emails Stolen Video – We Are Change

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on Donald Trump getting his transition emails stolen by Robert Mueller, the track record of the FBI within this Russia probe investigation. We get into the New York Times and DOD releasing recently that UFO’s do exist with people apart of the program convinced alien extraterrestrial life exists. We also get into Terry Crews a Hollywood whistleblower, the NDAA plus a lot more.

