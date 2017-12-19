The Transition Begins, The World Economic Structure Is About To Change (Video)
The central banking system is trying to convince the world that the UK will not do as well as the EU when they leave. During the holiday season Toys R Us will be closing somewhere around 200 stores. We are seeing the same thing we saw in the markets back in 1997 & 2007 and in 2017,this will not end well. Saudi Arabia propped itself up by spending money they never had, now its coming to an end. The end of the petro-dollar is getting closer, the petro-yuan finished its testing and will most likely go live during Christmas. Trump now is pushing the strategy of trade.
