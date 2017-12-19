Stocks and Precious Metals Charts – The Bubble Has Awakened – Come and Get It by Jesse – Jesse’s Crossroads Cafe’

It looks like the pigs in Congress are going to get their ‘tax reform’ for Christmas.

Winning…

The various stock and serveral bond markets are in a financial asset bubble, and certain stocks are surging higher in some fairly impressive daily moves based on utter nonsense.

Bitcoin and the various related crypto-currency plays are now a bona fide mania.

I think this tops the valuations of the worst of the gerbil tossing tech stocks in the internet bubble at the turn of the century.

Who wold have thought they could do it again two more times, albeit with the generous assistance of the Fed and the acquiescence of the regulators.

Ski these black diamond slopes at your own risk.

If you are an expert, you don’t need any advice from me.

I am just the old guy in the kitchen, baking cookies. lol.

