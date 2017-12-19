Why a Skyrocketing Gold Price is Not Always Ideal Video – KitCo News

Part 1

Gold demand saw its weakest quarter in eight years, but research from the World Gold Council indicates that demand for the yellow metal is ripe for a rebound thanks to several global trends.

Juan Carlos Artigas, Director of Investment Research at the World Gold Council, told Kitco News that gold’s performance is a function of many market influences.

Demand from India, for one, is expected to be a major driver of gold demand in the new-year, according to his research. “Generally speaking, over the long-run, the most important driver of gold is income wealth, or economic expansion,” he said. “We do think that many of the reforms in India will create economic expansion, and therefore have a net positive benefit for gold.”

Part 2

Gold should be seen as a strategic asset that investors use to weather the storm, says Juan Carlos Artigas, Director of Investment Research at the World Gold Council.

Artigas told Kitco News that gold, as an insurance, should be consistently held in a portfolio and not bought only when there is an equities market correction. “If you look at history, you’ve seen these [equities] corrections happen. If you wait until the last minute to protect your portfolio from that correction, you may actually miss it,” he said. “The reason that gold is seen by investors as a strategic component is that it belongs in a portfolio throughout.”

