Shocking Graphic Report: Swedish Girl Gang-Raped And Tortured, MSM Remains SILENT by Mac Slavo – SHTFPlan

TDC Note – If we continue to allow “chain migration” and “lottery” migration and open borders, rest assured these stories will be reported from your neighborhood instead of another country. This is what happens when anyone and everyone is allowed to invade a nation. These migrants are not assimilating to their host country they are in fact invading. They don’t really see their host country as a host, but more like a resource for their benefit. The problems these European nations face are going to get much worse unless someone with a brain steps up to the plate and begins removing this invading force.

####

A disturbing tweet about this event, which is hardly even back page news, is almost all there is for media coverage. A 17-year-old girl in Sweden has reportedly been gang-raped and brutally tortured in the city of Malmo.

The Swedish online newspaper, Sydsvenskan, reported that this horrific act of brutality occurred at a park. “We urge the public to contact us with the smallest request, or tips,” said Kim Hild, a police officer at the management center.

The vicious attack took place at around 3:00 am local time. Exactly what the woman has been exposed to is currently unclear. But she had injuries requiring ambulance care and she was taken to the hospital.

My blood is reaching boiling point now 😡 I just read the most grotesque thing happened in Sweden. A 17 yr old girl was raped & TORTURED in Swedish city Malmö. While she was being raped, the rapists poured lighter fluid in her vagina and set it on fire. MSM is quiet. RETWEET — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) December 17, 2017

There are conflicting reports, as the media says it’s “unknown” what this young woman was subjected to, but the tweet claims that lighter fluid was used to create an injury to her vagina. So far, the Swedish police are declaring the crime a “gross rape.” There are some inconsistencies and conflicts in the reports of the injuries sustained.

The crime scene where the assault took place was blocked for a “technical investigation.” The police hope to find possible DNA tracks that can be used as evidence. A search dog from another part of the country who is specially trained to find traces of sperm has searched through the site. “I do not know the results of the technical survey,” says Fredrik Bratt.

Malmö has been losing its small Jewish population, and the Simon Wiesenthal Center issued a travel warning due to threats and attacks on Jews from Muslim immigrants. Authorities are also urging women to not be outside alone after dark. Sweden’s official statistics do show increases in “lethal violence” (which includes murder, manslaughter and other deadly assaults) and sexual offenses over the past ten years. Between 2006 and 2015 the incidence of “lethal violence” does fluctuate, but there is a sharp 65 percent spike from 2012 to 2015. In the same period, there was also an almost 49 percent increase in sexual offenses (a category including, among other offenses, rape).

Looking at rape by itself, from 2006-2015 there was a 40 percent increase in the number of reported rapes. It is true that the number of rapes declined from 2014 to 2015, from a high of 6,697 to a still-high 5,918; but, even so, the overall upward trend is clear.

In 1975, the Swedish parliament unanimously decided to change the former homogeneous Sweden into a multicultural country. Forty years later the dramatic consequences of this experiment emerge: violent crime has increased by 300%. If one looks at the number of rapes, however, the increase is even worse. In 1975, 421 rapes were reported to the police; in 2014, it was 6,620. That is an increase of 1,472%. Sweden is now number two on the global list of rape countries. According to a survey from 2010, Sweden, with 53.2 rapes per 100,000 inhabitants, is surpassed only by tiny Lesotho in Southern Africa, with 91.6 rapes per 100,000 inhabitants. –Gatestone Institute International Policy Council

According to FrontPageMag, the epidemic is much worse than the mainstream media portrays.

The general public is unaware of the epidemic of Swedish rapes because there has been an orchestrated effort by mainstream media and the Swedish government to deliberately mischaracterize offenders and downplay the number of incidents. The significant increase in rapes are the direct result of Sweden’s open door refugee policy and denial of Muslim culture. –FrontPageMag

While the MSM actively tries to hide things that make liberals and the elites uncomfortable, it’s the regular everyday humans who end up suffering. It begs the question: why isn’t the mainstream media being upfront about what’s happening in Sweden?

Source Link – SHTFPlan

