You Know You’re A Sheeple If… by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

TDC Note – Tuesday humor – as you know we don’t normally publish this type of material but the responses are…

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

####

Sheeple diagnosis. Someone started this topic in a recent comment thread here on MSB. I thought it was pretty funny and that it would be fun to ask you all for additional “one liner’s” to add for the list.

Just what or who are Sheeple? What is a Sheeple? ‘Sheeple people’ might not exhibit all of the following traits, however they likely fit a good number of them or lean towards them. (Some are added for comedic value – although still potentially valid!)

I will add to the diagnosis list as your recommendations come in…

(filed under ‘systemic risk’ for obvious reasons)

CHECKLIST FOR SHEEPLE DIAGNOSIS

– You get all your news from MSFN (main stream fake news) (and believe it)

– You believe it when you’re told that any more than three days of food is “hoarding”

– You have three bottles of water in your cupboard and consider yourself prepared for anything

– You think a BOB is something they put out in the water to warn boats

– You believe Firearms are scary and should be limited to government law enforcement

– Every available storage space is full of candy and soda with no room for unnecessary frills

– You only ever use plastic. Cash is anachronistic and should be eliminated

– You spend a large portion of your income on Starbucks and fast food

– Your EDC (every day carry) consists of a credit card and a cellphone

– You believe that Alexa, Siri, and Cortana only start listening after you call their name

– You have a couple frozen pizzas in the freezer and feel great that you’re all set

– You get a pay raise and run out to the bank and leverage a new car loan

– You get in line behind all the others because that’s what everyone’s doing

– Your iPhone is almost always in your hand

– You cannot resist the text message or FB ‘ding’. Must look immediately

loading...

Sharing is caring!