Keiser Report: China’s ban on ‘foreign garbage’ (Video)

Keiser Report: China's ban on 'foreign garbage'

In this episode of the Keiser Report Max and Stacy discuss China’s ban on ‘foreign garbage’ about to make virtue signaling a whole lot more expensive. In the second half Max continues his interview with Marshall Auerback of the Levy Institute. They discuss the Republicans’ tax reform bill, crypto-economics in the age of central bank insanity and the dearth of big economic ideas from the Democrats as they head into the 2018 midterms.

