Gold & Silver Will Trump Bitcoin | Rob Kirby Video – Silver Doctors

Should you sell your silver and gold for Bitcoin? Rob Kirby tells Silver Doctors physical precious metals are insurance, while Bitcoin is a speculative bet. Selling your insurance to buy cryptocurrencies is “ridiculous.”

The rise of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies represent “fiat money rejection.” The big money investors see how fraudulent the monetary system is, Kirby says, and are running to an alternative. But it’s gold and silver that will rise when all else fails, he says.

Blockchain technology will be applied to physical precious metals trading, Kirby predicts. In this way, an ounce of gold or silver will be able to be sold only once. These “crypto-ized” precious metals will be the “undoing of fraudulent exchanges like COMEX and the LBMA.”



Video Source

