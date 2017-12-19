Gold, Silver Bouncing Back, Boosted By Weaker Greenback by Jim Wyckoff – KitCo News

Gold and silver prices were ending the U.S. day session moderately higher Monday. The precious metals bulls started out the week with some carryover momentum after posting good gains late last week. There are now chart clues that gold, silver and even platinum have put in near-term market bottoms. The weaker U.S. dollar index today worked in favor of the metals market bulls. February Comex gold was last up $8.40 an ounce at $1,265.90. March Comex silver was last up $0.137 at $16.20 an ounce.

World stock markets were mostly higher Monday and U.S. stock indexes hit record highs, again. There is growing optimism in the world marketplace that the U.S. Congress will soon pass tax-reform legislation that would likely to spur better U.S. economic growth. The “risk-on” trading/investing attitudes in the world marketplace at present are still limiting the upside for the safe-haven gold and silver markets.

U.S. economic data due for release Monday was light and included the NAHB housing market index. Looking for trading volumes to begin to dwindle as the trading week progresses ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.

Technically, February gold futures closed prices closed near the session high today. The bears still have the overall near-term technical advantage, but the bulls have gained good upside momentum just recently, to suggest a near-term market bottom is in place. Gold bulls’ next upside near-term price breakout objective is to produce a close above solid technical resistance at $1,300.00. Bears’ next near-term downside price breakout objective is pushing prices below solid technical support at the December low of $1,238.30. First resistance is seen at $1,270.00 and then at $1,275.00. First support is seen at today’s low of $1,255.30 and then at $1,250.00. Wyckoff’s Market Rating: 4.0.

March silver futures prices closed near the session high and hit a two-week high today. The bears still have the overall near-term technical advantage. However, recent gains, including a bullish weekly high close last Friday, suggest a near-term market bottom is in place. Silver bulls’ next upside price breakout objective is closing prices above solid technical resistance at $16.75 an ounce. The next downside price breakout objective for the bears is closing prices below solid support at the December low of $15.635. First resistance is seen at $16.25 and then at $16.50. Next support is seen at $16.00 and then at $15.855. Wyckoff’s Market Rating: 3.0.

loading...

Sharing is caring!