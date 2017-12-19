The Four Biggest Winners of the Coming Commodity Boom by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

Justin’s note: Today, I’m sharing part two of my interview with Casey Research’s newest editor, commodities expert David Forest. On Saturday, David told me why he thinks a new commodity bull market is underway.

Below, David shows why investors can’t afford to ignore this opportunity. He also reveals his proprietary system for identifying commodities with the most upside…and shares the four he’s most bullish on today…

Justin: David, last time we talked, you told me why you think the next commodity cycle is underway. Can you tell me why everyday investors should care about this?

David: Sure. Let me start by telling you the story of Ivanhoe Mines. This is a Canadian company founded by one of the most successful mining developers on earth, Robert Friedland.

Friedland has founded four major mines globally and put them all into production. He’s made billions of dollars of profit for his shareholders.

In early 2016, when I was working at a different publishing company, I recommended Ivanhoe to my readers. The stock was trading at around $0.60.

It went on to have one of the most spectacular runs that we’ve seen in the resource sector lately.

It went from $0.60 to nearly $4.20. That’s a 600% gain in a year.

Justin: So, you can make a lot of money in commodities very quickly?

David: Yes, that’s why Doug Casey and I are attracted to the space.

But you must understand something. We haven’t seen many gains like that in almost three or four years. The market has been extremely depressed.

That’s starting to change. In the past year, several resource stocks have made moves like this.

Justin: Can you tell us about some other resource stocks that have taken off?

David: Sure, there’s a company called NOVO Resources.

It’s a Canadian gold developer with projects in Australia. This past July, it was trading at around $0.50. In early October, it touched $8.50—a 1,600% gain in four months.

