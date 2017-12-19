What is Ethereum and how is it different from Bitcoin? by Vincent Briatore, CEO – QUORA

Ok,

Lets start with what they have in common:

They both utilize Blockchain Technology They are both cryptocurrencies

Ethereum, however, uses “Smart Contracts.”

Bitcoin is like Western Union.

Ethereum is like a World Payment System, that can be automated, personalized, but can never be censored.

Lets take a step back.

Comparison

Simply put, Bitcoin can be described as digital money. Bitcoin has been around for eight years and is used to transfer money from one person to another. It is commonly used as a store of value and has been a critical way for the public to understand the concept of a decentralized digital currency.

Ethereum is different than Bitcoin in that it allows for smart contracts which can be described as highly programmable digital money. Imagine automatically sending money from one person to another but only when a certain set of conditions are met. For example an individual wants to purchase a home from another person. Traditionally there are multiple third parties involved in the exchange including lawyers and escrow agents which makes the process unnecessarily slow and expensive. With Ethereum, a piece of code could automatically transfer the home ownership to the buyer and the funds to the seller after a deal is agreed upon without needing a third party to execute on their behalf.

The potential for this is incredible! Think of the numerous applications that act as a third party to connect you with others based on some set logic (e.g. Uber, Airbnb, eBay). Many of the centralized systems we use today could be built in a decentralized manner on Ethereum. With Ethereum you can make these transactions trustless which opens up an entire world of decentralized applications. Decentralization is important because it eliminates single points of failure or control. This makes internal collusion and external attacks impractical. Decentralized platforms cut out the middlemen which ultimately leads to lower costs for the user. There are a few decentralized applications I am particularly excited about.

Identity

There are many websites a person can create a digital identity on (e.g. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn). This is cumbersome to manage and at the end of the day you are not in full control of your information as it is still owned by a centralized entity. With Ethereum you can have a decentralized identity management system like uPort that allows you to be in full control of your data. There is no centralized server that has access to your private data, can get hacked, edit your information, or get shut down.

Right now in the US we have credit bureaus (e.g. Experian, TransUnion, Equifax) that other institutions like banks rely on to tell them your credit. Credit bureaus can put certain groups such as international and young people at a disadvantage. Lending Club, a peer to peer lending platform, addresses the problem of traditional financial services relying solely on FICO scores by offering additional data points like home ownership, income, and length of employment. Ethereum applications like uPort can go one step further by allowing you to control your own data, identity, and reputation.

Computing Power / Storage

Consider all of the spare computing power and storage a regular person might have on their computer. If it is not being used, then why not make it available to someone else? It is a similar concept to renting out a spare bedroom on Airbnb. An added benefit to using a decentralized application is that there are no centralized servers that are prone to censorship.

