Cryptocurrency Mindset: Pre-2017 Ideas

Store of value, unit of account, utility, money. If I have accept crypto as payment for services or goods and others request it or desire that same crypto from me as compensation for goods and services, well then.

Because of videos like this that seem disagreeable to some, I have begun to hemorrhage subscribers, Patreon supporters and those in the stacking community. I have not abandon my championing of metals in any way or abated my fervor for sound money – yet some tend to see it differently.



This channel was never started to appease preconceived notions, or applaud peoples decisions or be a sanctuary for those seeking approval. I am not here to validate your world view. I try to study, read what I can, research sound money, the news, pass on information, and break down what is happening in this rapidly changing timeline. We need to fail, challenge our minds, observe, orient, decide and act.

Gold is wealth and will always be – as a matter of fact I believe it will gain steam in the near future and one day perform almost as we have seen with

BTC lately. Fiat paper is dying. Global debt is choking nations. Yellen herself said this week that the US debt, “Should keep people up at night” (unquote).

I remain highly critical of the cryptocurrency world, however my unceasing researching of it, my reading and time spent discussing this and listening to others has given me a new angle on the topic, a new perspective of crypto.

Your support and those of you who remain Patreons is and are the marrow of this channels bones. Keep stacking. Stay tuned to the most boring channel on youtube. -JM

And remember, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

