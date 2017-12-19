The Cheapskate’s Reader Round-Up: 25 Unusual Ways to Save Money by Daisy Luther – The Organic Prepper

If you are having some difficulty with money right now, let me share one very valuable truth with you: It is a whole lot easier to save money than to make more money. Once you apply this theory, you have the keys to the kingdom, no matter what your budget looks like.

Of all the things that you can do to better prepare your family for the future, making the switch to a frugal lifestyle is the most important. But there’s a lot more to living the cheapskate dream than simply buying generic instead of name brand at the store.

You need to bring your frugal ways into your everyday activity. Find things for free (or at least a lot cheaper than other people pay), make it yourself, repair things instead of replacing them – make it a creative game and you’ll discover that a frugal score may become just as thrilling for you as scoring a designer purse is for some people.

This is what I write about every month in the Preppernomics Report. I want it to be your focus for a lot of reasons.

Our economy isn’t as great as the reports say it is. We all know families who have lost jobs, can’t find jobs, or their wages aren’t keeping pace with the explosive cost of living.

We are on the brink of war, and anyone who has studied history knows that war means a financial crisis for everyone except those who profit directly from war.

The unrest in our nation cannot lead to stability. If things keep going the way they are right now, we’re likely to see even greater discord and this will affect the economy.

The cost of healthcare and insurance has skyrocketed until it costs more than a mortgage payment for many families. Budgets that were already stretched will be broken by the increased fees we see in 2018.

And those things are just for starters. The good news is, you have at least some control over your personal situation. While we can’t always make MORE money, we can almost always spend less.

25 Unusual Ways to Save Money

Last month, I asked you, the readers, to give me your most creative and unusual ways to save money. Each idea won’t work for every family, but you’re sure to glean at least a couple of ideas from these suggestions.

– – Blue: Several years ago I stopped in at a few restaurants near my home and asked them to save glass jars for me. Some let me leave a plastic bin in an out of the way corner for collection points and I made sure to stop by frequently to keep up with the supply. Since then, I have gathered up over 8 dozen gallon size bottles (new lids are available) and several dozen quart size, all for the asking. They make great intermediate-term storage containers (a step-down size from 5-gallon buckets), don’t take on any odors, you can tell what they contain, and they can be made airtight. I always get a smile on my face when I look over my own little storehouse of FREE glass preserved foods. – Sherri: I buy clear, heavy duty, shower liners and put them on the windows. Light still gets in, cold stays out. If I want to see out more clearly it moves. – Rhonda: I save money by never buying fertilizer, for garden or fields. Nothing goes to waste here, so I don’t need to! Of course, animal manure (in my case, horses, chickens, a pack of foxhounds and another of sled dogs) is composted, along with the usual kitchen and garden waste. Lawn clippings are allowed to dry and are used for winter chicken bedding before composting (the chickens eagerly eat the tender dried clippings). We use a “humanure toilet” which goes to compost (check out “The Humanure Handbook“–it explains how to do this safely!) Urine, high in nitrogen, is diluted and goes on the garden, backyard orchard, or lawn. Wood ashes (friends save them for me) are spread out on the fields all winter, adding minerals to the soil. Leaves are composted by many–I shred ours and use it as the cover material for the humanure toilet first. Even eggshells don’t go to waste–some are fed back to the chickens for calcium, but the rest are dug into whatever bed will have tomatoes that year. Waste not, want not! – Kathy: Save your stained, holey T-shirts. Cut out napkin and paper towel sized pieces and use them instead of costly paper products, then just throw in the wash and use again and again. – Mary: I’m a knitter & when I get a hole in anything knitted that can’t be repaired I unravel the damaged sweater & reuse the yarn for a new garment or socks, etc. – Doug: Don’t shop the 1s & the 15th. They rise most of the prices. Pay cash when you can. Use the library. You can get books, movies, & many other services for free. Find your self a older person who has been through a lot & has wisdom. Then help them & learn all you can. – Diana: Groceries are the place where most families spend a large share of their paycheck. One thing I’ve found that saves money is this simple tip–prepare all those delicious veggies you bought when you get home from the store. Right now. They will be ready to quickly add to your meal instead being something unrecognizable in the back of the fridge that gets wasted. Plus you are more apt to eat more healthy foods if you don’t have to make a mess at each meal getting them ready. Added: all those trimmings except the smelly broccoli/cauliflower can go in a bag for making veggie broth lately. Easy and free. – Carrie: We use a reel mower to mow our lawn. No gas needed! It stays sharp for a while and it’s a great work out 🙂 The company also sent us a free handle replacement when ours was bent after a tornado hit our house. – Jan: I use rubber gloves all the time with my hands in water a lot washing dishes, etc. Being right handed, the right glove wears out way faster than the left one. When I have a few extra lefties, I just turn one inside out. Now it is a rightie! I tap a little powder or cornstarch in the inside-out new rightie so it will slip on easily. Makes a pair of rubber gloves last twice as long. – Terri: My tip is this: to truly get a grip on your finances first you have to know exactly where your money is going. Set up a spreadsheet with categories that list every penny you spend. Break it down so that you can see exactly how much you spend on each thing. On the second sheet of the spreadsheet, I take each of my grocery receipts and rewrite it for that day, including size of product, cost, coupons, and total for that item. The total of the receipt is then posted on the first sheet under groceries. This allows you to see if you can get that item cheaper somewhere else. I total each month’s categories and compare it to that month’s income.Since starting the spreadsheet, my husband and I became much more conscious of how much money we were spending. We now constantly look for more ways to save money. – Wandakate: Instead of using Fluoride toothpaste, just mix regular baking soda with hydrogen peroxide. It works just as well, last a whole lot longer and isn’t expensive either.

