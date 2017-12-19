The Cabal Continues To Push Fake News, But The Real Strategy Is Going To Shock Them (Video)
Ireland is pushing an agenda to stop fake news by implementing a fine for those who spread fake news. Venezuela is licensing their gas fields to a Russian firm. Russia says that the US should live up to it part of the deal and remove the nukes in Europe. US vetoes the UN resolution to stop Jerusalem from becoming the capital of Israel. Palestine will now go to the UN to face-off against the recognition of Jerusalem. Russia ready to become mediator for peace in the middle east. The cabal caught training the IS.
