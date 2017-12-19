Alan Greenspan Gold and Silver Is Money Superior To All Fiat Money Including The Dollar! Video – Silver Report

Alan Greenspan Longest serving federal reserve head for a long time was anti-gold. His comments on gold being superior to all fiat monies and describes the dangers of countries that don’t have gold in reserves during currency difficulty. He says the reason the entire world keeps gold in reserve is the fact that gold is money.

