Wake Up! The Numbers Look Incredibly Good For The Democrats Leading Into The 2018 Midterm Elections by Michael Snyder – End of the American Dream

If we truly want to take our government back, we are going to have to fight harder than we have ever fought before. Right now I am seeing so much apathy among Republicans, and that deeply alarms me, because if the 2018 midterm elections were held right now the Democrats would probably take back control of the House and it would be a really close call in the Senate. Conservatives all over the United States need to wake up immediately, because we only have a handful of months to get this thing turned around. In 2016, we gave Republicans control of the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives, and this represented a once in a generation opportunity to fundamentally transform the federal government. Instead, the Republican-controlled Congress has accomplished next to nothing, and the American people are deeply frustrated.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

According to Real Clear Politics, Congress currently has an average approval rating of just 14.3 percent and an average disapproval rating of 73.5 percent. Those are absolutely disastrous numbers, and they tell me that we better get our act together or 2018 is going to be a major disaster.

If we didn’t get it after the disastrous election results in New Jersey and Virginia in November, then the debacle in Alabama really should have shaken us up. All over the nation Democrats are raising more money, they have more enthusiasm, and they have more momentum. And a brand new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll that was just released had incredibly bad news for Republicans…

A Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released on Sundayfound that 50% of people said they want Democrats to lead Congress after the 2018 midterm elections, compared to 39% who said they hoped Republicans would retain congressional control. According to the Journal, the survey result represents a 4-point increase from a similar survey taken in October, and it is the first double-digit advantage for the party since shortly before the 2008 presidential election that resulted in a Democratic super-majority in the Senate, and control of both congressional chambers.

Of course it is easy to dismiss a single poll, but other polls have come up with similar results.

Here is one example…

A Monmouth University survey released on Wednesday — conducted by telephone, and with a plus-or-minus 3.5% margin of error— found that 51% of registered voters said they would vote for or lean toward a Democratic candidate if the 2018 elections were held today, compared to just 36% who said they would vote or lean Republican.

Is this dramatic shift in the numbers happening because the American people have suddenly fallen in love with the Democratic Party?

loading...

Sharing is caring!