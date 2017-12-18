UN Imposed Martial Law In Chicago Is Imminent-St. Louis Is Next by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

At the culmination of the evidence that I was compiling and publishing over that last several years in which I clearly identified, in multiple publications, that the UN had forces within the United States and were just waiting for the right time to strike, I published the following excerpt from an article on April 19, 2017:

I WANT TO BE CRYSTAL CLEAR. WHEN THE UN ASSUMES CONTROL.., THIS WILL MARK THE BEGINNING OF THE END OF THE UNITED STATES. AND WHEN THE ECONOMY COLLAPSES, THIS WILL MARK THE END OF AMERICAN SOVEREIGNTY. THE UN MUST NEVER BE ALLOWED TO HAVE A POLICING AUTHORITY ON OUR SOIL FOR ANY REASON WHATSOEVER!

From 2014-17, I published several excerpts in which I warned of an impending UN takeover. Here are some examples:

Connecting the Dots

As previously reported on The Common Sense Show in 2014:

“Parts One and Two of a previous series I published, described how the United Nations is poised to take over the United States…” Editor’s Note: The UN began to stockpile UN material for use at a future time. That time is almost upon us. “….At a future date the UN will be responding to a “humanitarian need” the American military will have a very difficult time objecting to and opposing the takeover by the UN. The policing of the US by the UN is merely a move to gain a foothold for control over this country. When one looks at the wholesale movement of UN military vehicles, it is easy to conclude that their mission will not be humanitarian, in its totality, but this is lining up to be a military mission. As bad as the crisis on the border will be, this is just the opening act. What follows will allow the UN to assume complete policing powers in all 50 states and the assumption of jurisdictional control over all state and federal agencies.”

Editor’s Note: I was more than half right 3 years ago. The UN will not initially be in all 50 states. Their need to intervene will begin in California and then work out to the rest of the country. And tht intervention will be in Chicago and it is even being reported by the Chicago media:

From Chicago’s CBS:

“There is a quiet genocide taking place in too many of our communities. Eighty percent of those who are being killed by gun violence are African American, and often killed at the hands of another African American,” he said. “So we must protect these population groups, and that’s what the United Nations does. They’re a peacekeeping force. They know all about keeping the peace, and so we’re hopeful that they’ll hear our appeal.” Boykin said Chicago must “utilize every avenue” available to protect its people from gun violence, possibly including U.N. peacekeepers…

IT IS ALWAYS THE SAME MANTRA- “GIVE UP YOUR LIBERTY FOR A LITTLE BIT OF SECURITY”. The fact is that you will get neither as Ben Franklin warned us almost 250 years ago.

More confirming reports coming in from Fox News (please note the relevant part is contained within the first 55 seconds).

Why Is the UN Facilitating the Entry of Paramilitary Forces Into the United States

As my friend and colleague, Steve Quayle, likes to say: “What is coming, is no longer coming….IT IS ALREADY HERE!”

Border Patrol Revelations From 2014

In July of 2014, I wrote the following account, provided from two Border Patrol personnel regarding who is in charge of running the American/Mexico border:

“…Last night, this same Border Patrol Agent called me at the number on my business card. He stated that he had been reading my articles and that he felt that I was expressing a deep understating the problem. However, he unequivocally stated my knowledge of UN involvement on the border was significantly outdated and understated. He stated “the UN is already here and he has seen clear evidence that they are calling the shots on the border” (2014). This agent claims that he has encountered UN personnel at the detention facilities that he and fellow agents take the illegal immigrants to after arresting them. I asked him how he knew there were UN representatives at the border, he said he saw the proof in the sign-in sheets at the detention centers. Throughout the course of his duties, the agent has learned that UN personnel are making decisions on which immigrants to send to what location inside of the United States. He said he has seen the UN personnel and DHS agents gathering MS-13 gangsters, captured from different roundups, patch worked together as a group and then shipped together to various locations on the perimeter of the United States. He knows this because some of his colleagues are involved in the transport of these illegal aliens. The agent’s partner, also on the phone, stated that “I objected to admitting MS-13 gangsters into the United States and I was told that we had our orders to treat them like anyone else”.

The orders came from DHS at the behest of the United Nations. What is their goal, their end game?

By the way, MS-13 is used to assassinate political enemies and their employers are the drug cartels who are now aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood and ISIS.

Conclusion

Initially, this part of the series on UN intervention into America was going to include a discussion into the objectives of the soon-t0-be UN occupation forces. However, I received emails which included the message that the UN is not really here and all of this is just talk. Now that the evidence, courtesy of the Chicago media, has exposed this plot against America, the next part in this series will deal with the UN’s goals and objectives for their occupation forces.

St. Louis will follow Chicago. St. Louis is the nation’s leader in homicide by gun. The mayor of St. Louis is offering free food to people who give up their guns. It is only a small amount of time until the UN is on the streets of St. Louis and several other American cities

How quickly could this come to fruition? I personally do not know. However, Paul Martin was advised by his best deep cover source to not leave his house without being well-armed and supplied with emergency provisions.

