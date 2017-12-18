The Sirius Report: With London Paul & V Video – Rogue Money

TDC Note – At approximately the 1:01:20 mark CJ ask about gold, silver and the cryptocurrencies – London Paul’s analysis is some of the best I have hear in some time – this is a longer podcast and if you don’t have time for the whole show, be sure to check out the gold, silver and crypto portion, which takes about 15+/- minutes – you won’t regret it.

Video Source

loading...

