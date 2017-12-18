The Most Outlandish Gold Products You Can Buy from Bullion Star

BullionStarwould like to thank all our friends and customers for supporting us during 2017, and to wish all of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! To wrap up the year, we have published this light-hearted article about outlandish products made from gold.

Throughout the world, many luxury good companies vie for attention in producing luxury products made from gold, plated with gold, or with substantial gold content. These products tend to be very opulent and usually very expensive because of the gold content and workmanship that goes into them. It seems that nothing is off-limits for receiving the gold treatment.

While a lot of these products may be considered slightly ridiculous, what they have in common is that they are well-designed, mostly customized, and on the whole very valuable. The limited edition nature of the products and the fact that in some cases they are made to order also adds to their rarity value and collectability. Below we profile some of the more outlandish products made from gold, all of which, apart from some one-off customized designs, are available for purchase.

Gold Fidget Spinner

By now, nearly everyone will have heard of fidget spinners, the spinning toy which gained worldwide popularity in 2017. Tapping into this trend, Russian luxury gift specialist ‘Caviar’ released a limited-edition fidget spinner in mid-2017, made from 100 grams of 18-karat gold. As the world’s most expensive fidget spinner, Caviar’s gold fidget spinner model retails for nearly RUB 1m (US $17,000), but is now sold out on the company’s website.

Golden Tricycle

Toy manufacturer Wisa Gloria is famous in Switzerland for producing a traditional tricycle for young children. However in 2010, Wisa Gloria collaborated with designer Werner Harerer in producing a 24-karat gold-plated version of its classic tricycle, complete with gold-plated wheel bearings.

Gold Nikon Camera

Nikon is one of the top names in high-end cameras, and its products are synonymous with quality and used widely by professional photographers. Now luxury technology company Brikk, based in California, has gone one step further and created a limited-edition gold Lux Nikon DF camera with matching lens. Both camera and lens are finished in pure 24-karat gold, and only 77 units of this edition have been produced, each costing US $58,000.

Gold Shirts

Some readers will be familiar with the story of a customized gold shirt produced for a man in India a few years ago. However, there were actually 2 shirts made for two different Indian men at about the same time. The first famous Indian gold shirt was made in 2012 for a money-lender in Pune called Datta Phuge. This shirt was stitched from 22-karat gold strands, weighed 3.32 kgs, and at the time was said to be worth US$ 240,000.

Pankaj Parakh in a gold shirt, flanked by bodyguards

The second famous shirt made entirely of gold was commissioned in 2014 for a politician / textile businessman named Pankaj Parakh from near Mumbai. This shirt weighed 4 kgs, was made from 18-22 karat gold and cost about US$ 210,000.

Gold staples

These 14-karat gold-plated staples are available from Dutch design company Oooms. Deisgned to be used either as a form of jewelry stapled to clothes or even as luxury conventional staples, they come in a pack of 24, and can be purchased for Euro 59 (about US$ 69). This works out at just under US$ 3 per staple.

