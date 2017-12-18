John Rubino–Tax Reform a Net Minus Video – Financial Survival Network

John believes that so-called tax reform isn’t going to help much. It will result in more bonuses and stock buy-backs. It’s being for out of debt and this can’t be a good thing. The jury is still out on this top, but we’ll know more soon. Raising debt levels is never the cure to a debt bubble.

