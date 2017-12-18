Gold Will Move Much Higher in 2018 by Rory – The Daily Coin

Gold is for wealth preservation and silver is for everyday currency and everyday transactions. We will see money, which is gold, returned to the monetary system in our lifetime. We will see silver being used as currency in our lifetime. I believe cryptocurrencies will make this possible and I believe cryptocurrencies are awakening people in ways the cabal/oligarchs/globalist, whatever you wish to call them, in ways they didn’t think possible.

2018 will be a year for gold and silver unlike we have seen in some time. Both will move higher in a sustained fashion throughout all of 2018. This momentum will carry both metals forward into 2019 where we will see even higher achievements being reached by both metals. Why so confident – simple. Nature is a bitch and she is pissed. Natural economic laws have not been forgiven; natural economic laws have not been overturned. We will see the rise of commodities like copper, zinc and steel in 2018 that is going to be unprecedented and this will help drive the precious metals.

The other determining factor is sound money. The cryptocurrencies have captured the imagination of millions of people around the world. These people were never interested in currency or money before. They have been asking questions for most of the second half of 2017 and they are now better educated about currency and money than ever before. This knowledge base will bring a significant percentage of people to the precious metals – real money, real wealth. Not all of them have become educated, not all of them that have become educated will move into precious metals but enough people that we will see a sea change in the precious metals market and by the end of 2018, when some of the more draconian efforts by governments around the world are unleashed, people will begin to understand the true nature of decentralized, off grid and money and currency.

There’s also the technical side of the “market”. Daniela Cambone, KitCo News, reported earlier today.

“The last three days have reconfirmed by commitment for a much higher gold price in 2018. We are making higher lows for the year – the recent behavior made me nervous, but something very telling happened in the last three days,” Lanci said in an interview on Thursday. “On Tuesday we had a short covering rally. And Wednesday there was a 10,000 contract increase in December – that’s very unusual, that is an over 2.3% increase in open interest,” Lanci explained. The point Lanci stresses is that gold is now back in a “safe area” between $1250-$1275 an ounce. “The $1,700 call I believe in is going to come to fruition- [if gold gets] above $1275 I will double down on a momentum bet.” Gold prices rose on Friday and were set for their first weekly gain in four weeks as uncertainty over the passage of U.S. tax reform pushed the dollar to a nine-day low against the yen. Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,257.76 an ounce and set for a weekly gain of 0.8 percent. U.S. gold futures were 0.3 percent higher at $1,260.50 an ounce.

If we combine the education, regarding currencies and money, people have received in 2017 with the technical aspects that “traders” seek to make decisions and then we throw on top of that what Jeffrey Christian has recently said we have a trifecta showing the metals, not just moving higher, but moving enough to get people’s attention.

