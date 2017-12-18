Egon von Greyerz: Rothschilds 1988 Prediction For New World Currency In 2018 Set To Rock Global Markets from King World News

Is this Rothschilds led prediction from 30 years ago for a new world currency about to rock global markets in 2018?

December 18 ( King World News ) – Egon von Greyerz: “In 1988, the UK magazine, The Economist forecast that 2018 would be the year of a new currency which they named the Phoenix. Quite a mind boggling prediction 30 years ago, especially since 2018 looks like a year when a major currency upheaval could take place…

“For conspiracy theorists, the Economist’s owners consist of a number of elite families and bankers including the Rothschilds. Was this a plan which has been in the making for a very long time? Or is it sheer fluke that a major currency event might take place in the year that the Economist predicted?

So what could be the events that will lead to a major disruption in currency markets and in the world economy in 2018?

DOLLAR COLLAPSE

The demise of the dollar as the reserve currency of the world is a certainty. It is only a question of when it will take place. The dollar does not qualify as the rock of the world currency system. Since the gold backing of the dollar ceased in 1971, it has lost 98% in real terms when measured against gold. But also against most currencies, the dollar has lost greatly. In Swiss francs for example, the dollar is down 77% since 1971.

The dollar is backed by massive debts and deficits. The US has not had a real budget surplus since 1960 and has been running Trade deficits since 1975. The dollar is backed by nothing but debts and a strong military. It is living on borrowed time.

FALL OF PETRODOLLAR AND RISE OF PETROYUAN

In 1974, the US agreed to support Saudi Arabia financially and militarily on the condition that the Saudis priced oil in dollars. Since most of the world bought oil from Saudi Arabia at that time, it led to a major demand for dollars, which is still the case today. That was the beginning of the Petrodollar which has enabled the US to live above its means for 44 years. But from 2018 the Petrodollar will gradually be replaced by the Petroyuan and also the Petroruble. Continue Reading / King World News>>>

