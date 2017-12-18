Deadly Train Derailment Likely Caused By Object “Placed On The Tracks”: AP from ZeroHedge

Update: As we mentioned lower in the boss, Monday’s deadly Amtrak train derailment in Washington state appears to have been caused by an object on the railway, according to a government official briefed on the crash.

The Associated Press reported that officials arrived at this conclusion following a brief investigation. A preliminary investigation suggests maintenance problems are unlikely to blame because the incident took place on brand-new tracks, the official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. At least six people were killed and the death toll is expected to rise, the official said. The Amtrak 501 plunged off an overpass onto I-5 near Lacey, Washington, sometime before 7:45 a.m., during its inaugural run between Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. During an afternoon briefing on his national security strategy, President Trump expressed “our deepest sympathies and most heartfelt prayers for the victims,” adding: “We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities.”

To be sure, this is still a preliminary finding. At a press conference Monday, representatives from the NTSB said the investigation is ongoing…

However, comments from one local mayor who warned that the Amtrak project could jeapordize the safety of local are picking up more traction as the day goes on. We first noted the comments from Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson below. As it turns out, Anderson had raised safety concerns over the new itinerary, even predicting earlier this month that the new faster route would lead to fatal accidents.

