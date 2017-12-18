IN CHINA, S IS FOR SAVINGS, FROM GOLD TO TEA TO ART by Jeff J Brown – China Risin

Below: there’s gold (and silver) in them there Chinese banks, Jethro! A China Construction Bank (CCB) banner ad for Year of the Dog themed gold items to buy, in Shenzhen’s busiest metro station.



Baba Beijing is trying really hard with policies, laws, regulations and propaganda to increase the people’s consumption levels. It is working well, as this graph below shows,

Much of this rising consumer spending is due to the Chinese getting increasingly richer since liberation in 1949. This includes the poor and farm people, for whom in 2016, rural income increased 47% year-on (http://en.people.cn/n3/2017/1215/c90000-9305081.html). This is due to Baba Beijing’s no-other-place-on-earth campaign to not just reduce, but completely eliminate extreme poverty by 2020, and it is getting accomplished ahead of schedule (http://chinarising.puntopress.com/2017/11/19/china-versus-the-west-another-shocking-comparative-vignette-china-rising-radio-sinoland-171119/). Not to mention that as a communist-socialist economy, these poor and rural people most likely own their own home,

This, while many millions of Americans have lost their homes, since 2008 (http://www.ncpa.org/sub/dpd/index.php?Article_ID=25643). I can personally attest. We lost ours in Oklahoma in 2010. While my wife and younger daughter fled to France to prepare for our second move back to China, I lived in a car for two months and met other families, with children living in their vehicles, camped out in truck stop parking lots. The American dream as reality TV, live, in my face. I’d much rather be a poor Chinese citizen. They have dignity and respect. They have universal health care too. While their life expectancy continues to climb, Americans’ is declining (https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/us-life-expectancy-declines-for-the-first-time-since-1993/2016/12/07/7dcdc7b4-bc93-11e6-91ee-1adddfe36cbe_story.html?utm_term=.d5af3fa0c1da).





