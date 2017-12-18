California is Moving Closer to Charging for Every Mile You Drive By Janita Kan, Epoch Times

TDC Note – California is about to price themselves out of the citizenship “market”. Who is going to be able to afford to live in a state that literally taxes your every move? Or forces you to use public transportation – both of which are nothing more than forms of government control. WOW – no wonder so many people are moving to Tennessee.

Californian lawmakers are considering ways to charge drivers based on how many miles traveled rather than how much gas used.

The reason for studying the per-mile tax is because the gas tax is not generating enough revenue to fix all the 50,000 miles of roads in California, according to the state.

However, according to State Senator Scott Wiener, it is not only an issue of revenue but also due to a question of fairness.

Currently, Californian drivers who have older cars that are fueled by gas are paying a gas tax to maintain the roads. Drivers who have fuel-efficient cars reportedly pay less, reported CBS.

“If you own an older vehicle that is fueled by gas, you’re paying gas tax to maintain the roads. Someone who has an electric vehicle or a dramatically more fuel-efficient vehicle is paying much less than you are. But they are still using the roads,” Wiener told the news station.

According to Wiener, people are going to use “less and less gas in the long run.” As a result, the state is anticipating less and less revenue will be available for repairing highways and local roads.

“We want to make sure that all cars are paying to maintain the roads,” Wiener said.

In an effort to find a funding solution, California recently tested a mileage monitoring plan—the California road charge pilot program.

