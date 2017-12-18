From Bitcoin To Hashgraph: The Crypto Revolution – Hidden Secrets Of Money Ep 8

Bonus Features: http://www.hiddensecretsofmoney.com Today, mankind stands at a crossroads, and the path that humanity chooses may have a greater impact on our freedom and prosperity than any event in history. In 2008 a new technology was introduced that is so important that its destiny, and the destiny of mankind are inextricably linked. It is so powerful that if captured and controlled, it could enslave all of humanity. But if allowed to remain free and flourish – it could foster unimaginable levels of peace and prosperity. It has the power to replace all financial systems globally, to supplant ninety percent of Wall St and, and to provide some functions of government. It has no agenda. It’s always fair and impartial. It can not be manipulated, subverted, corrupted or cheated. And – it inverts the power structure and places control of one’s destiny in the hands of the individual. In the future, when we look back at the 2.6 million-year timeline of human development and the major turning points that led to modern civilization – the creation of farming, the domestication of animals, the invention of the wheel, the harnessing of electricity and the splitting of the atom – the sixty year development of computers, the internet and this new technology will be looked upon as a single event…a turning point that will change the course of human history. It’s called Full Consensus Distibuted Ledger Technology, and so far its major use has been for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin….but its potential goes far, far beyond that.

The Crypto Revolution: From Bitcoin to Hashgraph is our latest episode of Hidden Secrets of Money. It’s about the evolution of cryptocurrencies and full consensus distributed ledger technology, and how they will change our world. I believe that this video is by far the easiest way for the average person to gain an understanding of what cryptocurrencies are and how they work, but more importantly, the immense power of full consensus distributed ledger technology and the impact it will have on our daily lives.

I have an absolute passion for monetary history and economics, and I love teaching them. Cryptocurrencies are our future, and there is no escaping it… this is the way everything will be done from now on. But, we now stand at a crucial turning point in history. Full consensus ledgers such as Blockchain and Hashgraph have the power to enslave us, or free us… it all depends on how we choose to use them. If we choose to support centralized versions issued by governments and the financial sector we will be granting them more control over our daily lives. Politicians and bureaucrats will be able raise taxes instantly, whenever they want, on every dollar you make as you make them, and every dollar you spend as you spend them. If they think the economy needs stimulating they’ll be able to enforce huge negative interest rates, effectively punishing you for not spending everything you earn before you earn it. They’ll be able to decide where you can go and where you can’t, what you can buy and what you can’t, and what you can do and whatever they decide you can’t do… and if they don’t like you, they can just disconnect you from the monetary system.

So, will the monetary system become fully distributed and help to free mankind, or will it be centralized and enslave us? The choice is in front of us right now, and our decisions will create our future. I believe that this will be a binary outcome, there is no middle ground, it will either be one future or the other. The question is, will it be the future we want? Or the future they want?

I’m a precious metals dealer and one thing I’ve learned is that gold, silver, and now free market decentralized cryptocurrencies, represent freedom. Because of this knowledge I started investing in crypto currencies long ago and also became one of the first precious metals dealers to accept bitcoin as payment for gold and silver.

I would really appreciate it if you could share this video with everyone you know. I think it’s very important that as many people as possible find out about the changes to the global monetary system that are happening right now… nothing will affect us more, and everyone’s future depends on it.

Thanks, Mike

