Bitcoin explosion highlights gold price suppression, GATA chairman tells Wall Street Raw

GATA Chairman Bill Murphy, interviewed today by financial letter writer Mark Leibovit for Wall Street Raw, argues that the explosion of the price of bitcoin and the steady rise of most other assets while gold and silver prices fall is evidence of the central bank scheme to suppress the monetary metals. Murphy laments that the gold and silver mining industry will not protest price suppression and mainstream financial news organizations won’t report it. Murphy’s interview with Leibovit is seven minutes long and begins at the three-minute mark at iHeart Radio here:

Chris Powell

The Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee was organized in the fall of 1998 to expose, oppose, and litigate against collusion to control the price and supply of gold and related financial instruments. The committee arose from essays by Bill Murphy, a financial commentator on the Internet (LeMetropoleCafe.com), and by Chris Powell, a newspaper editor in Connecticut.

Murphy’s essays reported evidence of collusion among financial institutions to suppress the price of gold. Powell, whose newspaper had been involved in antitrust litigation, replied with an essay proposing that gold mining and investor interests should act on Murphy’s essays by bringing antitrust lawsuits against financial institutions involved in the collusion against gold.

The response to these essays was so favorable that the committee was formed and formally incorporated in Delaware in January 1999. Murphy became chairman and Powell secretary and treasurer.