Bitcoin explosion highlights gold price suppression, GATA chairman tells Wall Street Raw by Chris Powell – GATA
GATA Chairman Bill Murphy, interviewed today by financial letter writer Mark Leibovit for Wall Street Raw, argues that the explosion of the price of bitcoin and the steady rise of most other assets while gold and silver prices fall is evidence of the central bank scheme to suppress the monetary metals. Murphy laments that the gold and silver mining industry will not protest price suppression and mainstream financial news organizations won’t report it. Murphy’s interview with Leibovit is seven minutes long and begins at the three-minute mark at iHeart Radio here:
