Your Biggest Home Security Weakness

Every 15 seconds, a home in the U.S. is broken into. While most intruders go through the front door, there are a significant number of burglars who break in through the garage.

In October, criminals in Las Vegas broke into the garage of a police officer’s home. They stole the officer’s unmarked white metro police cruiser, which contained a gun, police radio, tactical vest, Taser — even police uniforms.

Obviously, the police want to catch these people and get that stuff off the streets. But the reality is this might not have happened if people took their garage security more seriously.

Since criminals often use garage doors as an easy way to access a home, here are five garage security measures I recommend putting in place:

1) Never leave the door opener in your car.

Many people park their cars in the driveway and then open the garage door with the clicker to get inside. Thieves will look to see if you’ve left the opener in your car and use it to get into your home. Breaking into a car is easy and if they can find a garage door opener they can get into your home in seconds. If you tend to leave your opener in your car, you may want to switch to a key fob opener that you can attach to your keychain.

2) Secure the door that leads into your home.

Of course, having your garage broken into is frustrating enough, but if burglars also manage to access your home, you are in for a big mess. I’m always shocked when I see people who have the best deadbolts on their front door and a cheap lock on their garage door. You’ve heard me mention you should use quality locks like Schlage and Medeco on your exterior doors. Frankly, you should use them on your garage door as well. In addition, consider a product like Nightlock. This doorstopper security device will make it more difficult for a criminal to kick in your door.

