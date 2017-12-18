7 ‘Miracle’ Herbal Teas For Cold & Flu Season by: Kathleen Walser – Off the Grid News

This time of year it feels like there are germs everywhere you go. During these months of cold and flu season, we need to be prepared for any illnesses that come into our house. Part of being prepared means having your supply of herbal teas ready to use when they are needed.

One of the best things about herbal teas is they are extremely easy to make and they can be made as you need them. They are also wonderful because they can be tailored to your needs by using the herbs you have on hand and prefer. Even when you are not sick a good cup of herbal tea can be just what you need to relax. Herbal teas can be used as preventatives, to treat symptoms, and to shorten the duration of your illness.

Almost all of these teas can be mixed in bulk batches and stored in airtight containers for later use. Unless otherwise noted, all of these teas can be made the same way by putting 4 to 6 tablespoons of herbal tea mixture in the bottom of a quart jar. Pour boiling water over the top of the herbs and cover the jar. Steep the mixture for 30 to 45 minutes. Strain the herbs out and sip throughout the day. Excess tea can be refrigerated for 24 hours.

1) Immune Boosting Chai Tea

You can drink this Chai Tea daily throughout the year. It will help build your immune system. It also tastes wonderful. Astragalus and reishi are great herbs for preventing colds and the flu. This tea can be mixed in bulk in advance. The reishi and astragalus can be added before brewing since they are large pieces that do not mix in well with the rest of the herbs.

