2018 SURPRISE: Road To $15,000 – $20,000 Gold from King World News

TDC Note – Stephen Leeb is not saying gold will hit $15-$20k in 2018 just it will be hitting the road to such lofty heights. While we agree gold is going to move higher in 2018, we do not see gold reaching that high in our lifetime. Not sure I want to live in a world with gold that high.

How’s this for a 2018 surprise? The road to $15,000 – $20,000 gold…

The Road To $15,000 – $20,000 Gold

December 18 ( King World News ) – Dr. Stephen Leeb: “Last weekend China ran practice sessions on its prospective oil benchmark. So far, there are no reports on whether the authorities were satisfied with how they went. But I have no doubt that China will make the benchmark work and that in the near future the country will initiate an Eastern oil benchmark traded in yuan.

If that trading is successful, as it surely will be, China will start to allow oil exporters, including Russia and Saudi Arabia, to export gold from China, something that currently is forbidden. That is a necessary step to having gold backing for the yuan used to trade gold…

The new Eastern benchmark will quickly become more important than Brent crude or West Texas Intermediate. That’s because the East’s economy is both larger and faster growing than the West’s. Moreover, oil is a bigger component of the East’s GDP than the West’s. This will make it natural for trading in yuan to expand from oil to other commodities and eventually to all trade in the East.

Look For Truly Explosive Gains In Gold

As this process unfolds, gold will become a central cog in the trading of the world’s most vital commodity, then a central cog in all commodity trading, and finally a central cog in all trade. In the final shape of the new order, I expect that trading will be conducted in a basket of currencies, such as the SDR, to which gold has been added as a component. And that’s when I’d look for the truly explosive gains in gold to begin – though the uptrend is likely to start sooner as investors anticipate these changes and their impact on the metal.

