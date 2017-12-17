Trump Tax Cuts Will Start Monumental US Boom – Martin Armstrong by Greg Hunter – USA Watchdog

Legendary financial and geopolitical analyst Martin Armstrong says the Trump tax cuts are going to be a very positive move for the U.S economy. Armstrong explains, “It’s huge, I cannot tell you how much. . . . Any company that doesn’t bring its cash back under this deal should be sold short, basically. You bring it in because who knows what will happen when the politics change. It’s a one-time deal. You get to bring it in, and you better get it in fast.”

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Armstrong thinks you cannot underestimate the effect Trump tax cuts will have on the U.S. economy. Armstrong goes on to say, “It’s monumental. It really is a very pro-business situation, and that’s going to grow jobs, etc. Small businesses and pass-throughs have been abused. They have been abused. A small business tries to get a loan from a bank, and 70% of them are declined. It’s really more of a pro-business type thing. I mean in what you are paying out in taxes, in our office, we could hire ten more people. You have to understand what it does, it then puts pressure on everybody else. We already have Canadian companies standing up and saying we are going to have to move to the United States if this keeps up.”

Armstrong says the rest of the world is freaking out about the Trump tax cuts because they are going to lose business. Armstrong says, “Absolutely, China, I had to fly to London to meet with very senior people and they met me in London. . . . You have to grasp the structural differences outside the United States. . . . If this tax thing goes through, our models are showing we should be reaching the 37,000 to 40,000 level (on the DOW) at least by 2020.”

Continue Reading / USA Watchdog>>>

loading...

Sharing is caring!