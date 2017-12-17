Trump to Reset The Dollar to Gold at $10,000/oz. Really?
Trump to Reset The Dollar to Gold at $10,000/oz. Really? by Paul Farrugia – 321 Gold
“Does anybody have any idea really as to what gold will do? There have been recent predictions that President Trump is planning a near term reset of the dollar by backing it with gold. He would do this by raising the price of gold to cover all the printed dollars in circulation. To do this he would need to raise the price of gold to $10,000 per Oz. Since I am holding a large quantity of gold coin in storage this would be awesome for me and other gold bullion/coin investors. But is there any reasonable expectation this could be true? There has been no confirming announcements or news story’s as such.
Whats your opinion on this?” P.K.
Response: It is amazing what predictions are said to get the price of gold to $10,000/oz. First, it was the Federal Reserve printing, its always been the death of the dollar, then it was Federal Reserve drawing down its balance sheet, now it’s the President of United States resetting the dollar to an equivalent $10,000/oz. This isn’t useful to investors like us that have to manage our wealth. Essentially the prediction you are reading about is predicting that the dollar is going to devalue the dollar and create a significant amount of inflation overnight. The U.S. consumer confidence continues to be healthy at 96.8, though it has fallen from the business cycle peak of 100.8. The above-mentioned rumour circling around, that gold goes to $10,000/oz. overnight is not useful for a portfolio manager, and the retail investor. It only created false hopes.
For portfolio managers, they are thinking: “1. How is that supposed to help the portfolio today, if that was supposed to occur? 2. Do you have any credible source that can validate this? 3. How am I supposed to take this seriously in order to effectively manage a portfolio for our clients, and explain the reasoning to our clients?”
Whoever create the rumour, what they are missing is that in order for gold to rise, you need confidence from the public sector to fall. It is this lack of confidence in the public sector that will drive the gold price higher. Many people always go back to the debt, that the debt is rising! The debt has risen in Japan, yet gold has traded sideways in 2012. Again, you have to see confidence fall away from the public sector, which will push up prices in all real assets, not just gold. When the economy is doing well, investors trust how things are being managed in the economy.
This is why it is important to look at all the leading indicators, like the PMI’s, consumer confidence, bank lending to give you a pulse of how the economy is doing. This way, investors don’t get caught up in the same narrative all the time. As investors, particularly macro investors, we have to look at all the data from all areas, not just equities, or bonds. But currencies, commodities, and real estate as well because they are all interconnected.
DIGITAL WORLD
The reality is, the world is moving to an increasingly digital world, not the other way around. There is a saying between traders, “don’t find the trend”. The trend continues to move increasing digital, not the other way around. How many transactions do you make using a credit card or debit card vs. cash? Having recently traveled to Asia in December, you will see WeChat messaging app on phones being used to make payments at restaurants, supermarkets, and transfer money on the spot. It is far more popular than ApplePay or Android Pay. In Asia, it is a different generation that only knows this way of doing things. They grew up on the smartphone, not the desktop or laptop. That being said…..