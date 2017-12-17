Trump to Reset The Dollar to Gold at $10,000/oz. Really?

“Does anybody have any idea really as to what gold will do? There have been recent predictions that President Trump is planning a near term reset of the dollar by backing it with gold. He would do this by raising the price of gold to cover all the printed dollars in circulation. To do this he would need to raise the price of gold to $10,000 per Oz. Since I am holding a large quantity of gold coin in storage this would be awesome for me and other gold bullion/coin investors. But is there any reasonable expectation this could be true? There has been no confirming announcements or news story’s as such.

Whats your opinion on this?” P.K.

Response: It is amazing what predictions are said to get the price of gold to $10,000/oz. First, it was the Federal Reserve printing, its always been the death of the dollar, then it was Federal Reserve drawing down its balance sheet, now it’s the President of United States resetting the dollar to an equivalent $10,000/oz. This isn’t useful to investors like us that have to manage our wealth. Essentially the prediction you are reading about is predicting that the dollar is going to devalue the dollar and create a significant amount of inflation overnight. The U.S. consumer confidence continues to be healthy at 96.8, though it has fallen from the business cycle peak of 100.8. The above-mentioned rumour circling around, that gold goes to $10,000/oz. overnight is not useful for a portfolio manager, and the retail investor. It only created false hopes.

For portfolio managers, they are thinking: “1. How is that supposed to help the portfolio today, if that was supposed to occur? 2. Do you have any credible source that can validate this? 3. How am I supposed to take this seriously in order to effectively manage a portfolio for our clients, and explain the reasoning to our clients?”