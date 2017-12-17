Stones Are Crying Out (Part 2 of 3) by Bankster Slayer – Rogue Money

“I know that after my departing grievous wolves shall enter in among you, not sparing the flock; and from among your own selves shall men arise, speaking perverse things….”

— Apostle Paul, Acts 20:29,30 (American Standard Version)

The previous blog argued the idea that the AI revolution that is currently overtaking the world is just the modern incarnation of a long-running Kabbalist agenda in search of the ultimate power, the dynamism of creation itself. We went through the gradual, centuries-long elitist project of separating us, “the great unwashed,” from our right to hold sacred knowledge of our origins. Meanwhile, those same elitists, an actual Babylonian priesthood in the true historic sense of the word, assumed a monopoly for themselves of the use of God’s personal name as the “central role” in their quest to achieve the power of self-godship. This issue should be of concern to all people, even if one considers himself an atheist, because, once again, we are coming face-to-face with an unjust conspiracy designed to steal a body of knowledge that was meant to benefit you and not be hoarded by a small powerful cabal.

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP HELD THE TWO BIBLES

SHOWN HERE WHILE HER HUSBAND DONALD J. TRUMP

SWORE LOYALTY TO THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES ON JANUARY 20, 2017.

This blog will take a look at how we know that the elitist knowledge suppression has continued exercising its influence right down to our modern era in the Digital Age. The suppression continued as the Church was hijacked and abandoned the model Christ had set for it. It rolled right on through the Protestant Reformation, even while well-intentioned men made the sacred scriptures available in the common tongue. Once every four years, the public catches a glimpse of that suppression during the oath of office sworn on the event of the presidential inauguration.

GOVERNMENT BUILT ON DISHONEST OATHS

When President Trump took the oath of office earlier this year, our live Rogue Media broadcast raised the question about which Bible did the President use while taking the oath. Better late than never, I did follow up with that question and even ordered a copy of that particular version of the Bible for myself.

The President used both the traditional White House “Lincoln” Bible as well as his own personal copy of the Revised Standard Version. That version of the Bible is highly popular among Protestant denominations. The President’s copy was one that his mother gifted to him upon his graduation from Presbyterian Sunday school back in 1955.

PHOTO DATED 1959 ON THE OCCASION OF DONALD J. TRUMP’S

CONFIRMATION CLASS AT A PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH IN JAMAICA, QUEENS, NEW YORK.

THE FUTURE PRESIDENT WOULD HAVE BEEN 13 YEARS OLD IN THIS PHOTO.

The copy that I was able to obtain is likely similar, if not identical to, the President’s. My copy was published in 1953 by “Thomas Nelson and Sons.” If you look at the opening preface of nearly every version of the Bible, you will see that the publisher has included notes pertinent to his particular version. The preface usually explains why the publisher has decided to include, or exclude, the Tetragrammaton from his edition. This copy of the Revised Standard Version is no exception; it also has chosen to comply with Jewish (or rather, Kabbalistic) custom and avoid the usage of the divine name in a book meant to be read by the “great unwashed,” the general public. It explains its reasons thus, as copied from a page at Bible-Researcher.com:

