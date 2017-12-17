The Rug Yank Phase of Fed Policy Author MN Gordon – Acting-Man

Bogus Jobs Pay Big Bucks

The political differences of today’s two leading parties are not over ultimate questions of principle. Rather, they are over opposing answers to the question of how a goal can be achieved with the least sacrifice. For lawmakers, the goal is to promise the populace something for nothing, while pretending to make good on it.

The short and sweet definition of democratic elections by eminent American wordsmith and political philosopher H.L. Mencken [PT]

Take the latest tax bill, for instance. The GOP wants to tax less and spend more. The Democrat party wants to tax more and spend even more. We don’t recall seeing any proposals to tax less, spend less, and shrink the size of the state. And why would we?

When the government cuts back… [PT]

Today’s central planners and social engineers are enlightened and progressive. They know much more about anything and everything than the rest of us. In particular, they share a general sense that they know how to spend your money better than you.

At best, the central planners call your money to Washington so they can then distribute it back to your friends and neighbors. In reality, the lawmakers call your money to Washington where they distribute it to their friends and neighbors – not yours. This is not a matter of opinion. It’s a matter of fact.

Is it a coincidence that the top three wealthiest counties in the country are in the shadow of the Capitol in the D.C. suburbs? What exactly the residents of these counties do that is of tangible value is unclear. However, what is clear is that bogus government jobs in Loudoun County and Fairfax County, Virginia, pay big bucks. But that’s not all…

Modern government budgeting relies on the tried-and-true laws of magic. If you’re not familiar with those, watch the Harry Potter documentaries to get up to speed. And as everybody knows, since nothing bad has happened yet, nothing bad can or will ever happen… until it does. [PT]

Garbage In Garbage Out

Further up the eastern seaboard, Wall Street has a good thing going too. The big bankers and brokers make big bucks extracting capital from Main Street America. That’s a fair characterization, right?

Perhaps the big bankers and brokers really are efficiently allocating capital to its highest and best use. Who knows? But as far as we can tell, they are gambling with other people’s money – and collecting fees regardless of how their coin tosses fall. It’s always, ‘heads I win, tails you lose.’ Not a bad fugazi gig, if you can get it.

loading...

Sharing is caring!