MARTIAL LAW IN AMERICA: COOK COUNTY COMMISSIONER ASKS THE UNITED NATIONS TO SEND TROOPS ONTO THE STREETS OF CHICAGO by Alex Thomas – The Daily Sheeple

TDC Note – The first question should be – since when does a county commissioner have the authority to ask a global entity anything, much less to send in military troops? Someone needs send in the National Guard and arrest this man.

Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin recently met with the Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations during which he requested that the world governing body send troops onto the violence plagued streets of Chicago.

While no one can deny the fact that Chicago is essentially a warzone, the fact that a liberal city commissioner is planning to use United Nations peacekeepers to confront said violence should send shockwaves down the spine of any freedom loving American.

“We are headed to the United Nations to meet with the assistant secretary general to talk about the violence in Chicago, the gun violence in particular, the bloodshed that is taking place in too many of our communities, Boykin said at a press conference before the meeting.

Boykin then went on to stunningly reveal that he is actually seeking to have the United Nations police the civilian population in Chicago.

“Im hoping to appeal to the UN to actually come to Chicago and meet with victims of violence, and maybe even possibly help out in terms of peacekeeping efforts,” Boykins continued.

After being asked by a reporter why he believes using UN troops to curb violence rather than actual American police would be a good idea, Boykin revealed that he does indeed want the requested troops to essentially become the police in Chicago.

“They have been able to help in places like Africa, where they have sent troops in, sent forces in, to help protect minority and vulnerable populations, so frankly I think the same can be said for here in Chicago,” said Boykin.

While so-called conspiracy theorists have long believed that globalists forces would eventually send United Nations troops to the streets of America, we now have absolute, 100% proof that this is indeed the plan.

Liberal leaders in Chicago are now openly planning to declare martial law, complete with UN shock troops on the streets to police the American population.

Source – The Daily Sheeple

