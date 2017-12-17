Our All-Important Financial Deadline Is In 15 Days, And Our Campaign Is Counting On A Major Miracle by Michael Snyder – End of the American Dream

Tonight, I am writing this from my little office where I have spent more time than anywhere else over the past six years. During the day, I can look out the window and see snow-capped mountain peaks all the way on the other side of the valley. Life is so simple and so beautiful here, and in my wildest dreams I never imagined that our nice, quiet life would be interrupted by a run for Congress. But then that fateful day in May arrived, and life hasn’t been the same for Meranda and I ever since.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Whoever ultimately wins this race is not just going to be making decisions that affect Idaho. The decisions that members of Congress make affect every man, woman and child in the entire country, and that means that whoever wins this race is going to be making decisions that have a direct impact on your life no matter where you live.

Unfortunately, if I don’t win this race someone really bad will almost certainly take this seat. For example, one of the leading candidates is currently a member of the state legislature, and he has a voting record that is so bad that it was once given an “F-“ grade by the Idaho Freedom Foundation.

Yes, you read that correctly.

I didn’t even know that you could get below an “F” grade. For the most recent session, his vote index score was 42.3 out of 100. This was the lowest score for any Republican, and there were actually only four Democrats that had a voting record that was as bad or worse than his.

The other member of the state legislature that has entered this race is almost nearly as bad. Her vote index score for the most recent session was 54.3, and she is widely known to be an extremely liberal Republican.

I once wondered why the Lord would lead me to enter this race, but now it is becoming crystal clear. If I don’t win, this seat will almost certainly be won by one of these RINOs, and we cannot allow that to happen.

December 31st is the most important financial deadline that our campaign is facing so far. Last week I explained that we desperately need to raise $30,000 by the end of December, and only a couple thousand dollars has come in so far. I know that most people are entirely focused on the holidays this time of the year, but I cannot stress hard enough how much we need your help right now. During the first three months of 2018, Republican organizations all over the country will decide who they are going to back in this race, and it is absolutely imperative that we have good numbers to report to them. If you would like to make a donation to the campaign, you can do so at this link…

https://www.michaelsnyderforcongress.com/contribute.html

Of the six candidates in this race, at this point we are projecting that we will come in either fourth or fifth in fundraising this quarter at our current pace.

loading...

Sharing is caring!