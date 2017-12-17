Dollar Recoups FOMC-Sparked Losses by Marc Chandler – Marc to Market

The US dollar turned in a mixed performance last week, but the gains before the weekend, perhaps partly in anticipation of a tax bill, helped it finish well. Still, in the face of the Fed’s rate hike, the continued signal of three more in 2018, underscores the frustration for dollar bulls. Nor did the yawning premium required to secure dollars through the cross-currency swap market over the turn of the year lend the greenback much support, though against the euro, the premium was the most since the European crisis nearly six years ago.

The dollar was sold on a slightly softer CPI report than expected and the FOMC that did not tweak its forward guidance despite the increase in the median Fed forecast for growth. The sell-off saw the Dollar Index approach the 61.8% retracement objective of this month’s advance, which is found just ahead of 93.20. It rose in three of last week’s five sessions after advancing in all five sessions in the prior week. A move through 94.20 would give the bulls an upper hand. The RSI and MACDs point higher, but the Slow Stochastic may be rolling over.

After rallying in November, the euro has trended lower in December, but enjoyed a two day rally in the middle of the last week. However, the bounced stop shy of a retracement objective a little below $1.1870 and was turned back. During the last two sessions the euro, finished the North American session on its lows. The technical indicators we use are not generating a strong signal. A lighter news week and thinning participation may see range trading prevail. Key support is seen near $1.1700, a break would likely force short-term operators, who have amassed a huge position in the futures market. Through the day before the FOMC meeting, the speculators in the CME futures built a record large gross long euro position, and the largest net long position in a decade.

With the US 10-year not finding much traction, the greenback was unable to extend its recent gains that carried it from JPY110.84 in late November to JPY113.75 at the stat of the past week. The subsequent decline took the greenback to JPY112.00, which is within ticks of the 61.8% retracement objective. The dollar closed firmly ahead of the weekend. To lift the tone, the dollar needs to resurface above JPY112.70 -JPY113.10 range. The MACDs and Slow Stochastics warn of downside risks and if the JPY111.80 area goes, there is little to prevent a move back to JPY110.85-JPY111.00 area. The dollar premium on the cross-currency swaps over the yen reached its largest level since very early this year. Of note, while the yen has risen nearly 4% against the dollar, the net speculative short position in the CME futures is about a quarter larger than at the end of last year.

