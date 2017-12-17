How to deal with doom burnout by Jim Quinn – The Burning Platform

I love Denninger’s ability to be outraged day after day and his continuous rage against the machine. I’ve lost that fire. After nine years of this, I’m burnt out. I no longer have that passion driving me. What will be will be.

I think that burnout is something a lot of us feel – we find out what’s going on in the world, get outraged, and then gradually realize that we’re like old men yelling at clouds – all of our indignant anger isn’t worth shit and it isn’t going to change shit. We slowly burn out, realizing that the world is simply unjust and there’s not a damn thing we can do about it.

That sentiment is echoed in the comments of many posts on TBP, ZeroHedge and other similar sites – “We KNOW everything is fucked up, what do we DO about it!”

So let’s have that discussion – what DO we do about it? Because the reality is that people can change things, it happens all the time. But it’s not going to happen commiserating with like minds on an internet forum. So how do we cause change?

Here are my thoughts:

Develop a vision . Anyone can bitch about how things are. But unless you know what they should look like instead, there’s no way to incite change. People need a target – they need to know what they’re working towards. Just saying that things are bad now doesn’t give anyone any actionable information.

. Anyone can bitch about how things are. But unless you know what they should look like instead, there’s no way to incite change. People need a target – they need to know what they’re working towards. Just saying that things are bad now doesn’t give anyone any actionable information. Get out of the echo chamber . There’s great comfort in commiserating with fellow red-pills, but hiding away in our doom fortress isn’t going to change anything. If there’s going to be change we need a much larger movement, which means going out and preaching to the unconverted.

. There’s great comfort in commiserating with fellow red-pills, but hiding away in our doom fortress isn’t going to change anything. If there’s going to be change we need a much larger movement, which means going out and preaching to the unconverted. Figure out actionable strategies and tactics – and share them. Having a master vision is great, and would allow us to build strategies for achieving that vision. But we don’t have to wait. We all know how to individually address certain issues, like never voting for incumbents, eliminating debt, and growing our own food. Start doing those things so you can individually start to align your beliefs and actions, and just as importantly, let’s start to catalog those actions so others can figure out what to do as well.

TDC Note – We have been sharing with our readers and attempting – to no avail – to get other websites involved in an action plan to get all of us involved and working together – Hacking at the Root – learn more by clicking here

Get off the internet. Change requires words and action – the words alone aren’t going to cut it. Come here to learn, commiserate, and reach others – but then turn the computer off and go make change happen.

Any other thoughts?

