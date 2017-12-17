Creating Long Term Wealth Through Real Estate With Marco Santarelli (Video)
Marco Santarelli provides valuable insights into the real estate markets, including which is the best wealth builder out of real estate and the stock markets during economic uncertainty. We look at techniques for people seeking to invest in property and the hottest real estate markets now.
TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:
02:20 Creating wealth through real estate
04:50 Real estate vs the stock market in economic uncertainty
08:50 Hottest real estate markets
13:50 Cash flow vs appreciation
16:50 Other opportunities in the market
20:50 The housing market in Detroit
24:50 Getting the right apartment deal