The Corporate Media & Cabal Are Now Being Exposed In Front Of The World (Video)
The Corporate Media & Cabal Are Now Being Exposed In Front Of The World Video – X22 Report
Climate change has been removed as a national security threat. Net neutrality has been rolled back and now companies like Google are no longer receiving subsidies. US, Russia and China are getting ready for talks with NK. Nikki Haley’s presentation about Iran has failed, no one is buying it. Iran joins the EAEU, game over for the cabal. General Haftar says the UN fake government time has expired. The cabal and the corporate media is now being exposed in front of the world.
Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!