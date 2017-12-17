“He Belongs In Leavenworth Prison”: Former FBI Assistant Director Calls For Clinton Operative And Disgraced FBI Agent Peter Strzok To Be Arrested by Alex Thomas – SHTFPlan

During a stunning TV appearance Thursday, former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom publicly called for disgraced FBI agent and Clinton operative Peter Strzok to be put in prison for a variety of crimes, including using the power of his position to help his preferred political candidate.

Appearing on the Fox Business Network, the former Marine and Vietnam veteran Kallstrom told host Liz MacDonald that Strzok had carried out a course of action which specifically followed the steps an FBI agent would have to take in order to stop someone from becoming president.

“I think he can do what (Strzok) tried to do,” before adding that “He can fabricate things, he can make stuff up, he can lie, he can be a total moron.”

“You know, he belongs in Leavenworth this guy, in my personal view.”

Former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom on the Peter Strzok anti-Trump texts: “He belongs in Leavenworth. He belongs behind bars. These things cannot happen in a democracy.” @FoxBusiness @LizMacDonaldFOX pic.twitter.com/tMkX7wBoA9 — Risk & Reward (@RiskRewardFBN) December 14, 2017

As Zerohedge noted, “Kallstrom’s comments come after two weeks of stunning revelations about the FBI’s top brass actively engaging in an effort to help then-candidate Hillary Clinton by “decriminalizing” her actions in the email case, while pursuing a case against then-candidate Donald Trump – using a discredited 34-page ‘Trump-Russia’ dossier to launch an investigation, according to several GOP members of Congress.”

After the release of some of the 10,000 text messages sent between Strzok and his FBI-attorney mistress Lisa Page, it was revealed that the pair had literally spoke about an “insurance policy” in the event that Donald Trump was actually elected President.

As I reported for The Daily Sheeple, “The bizarre exchange between the two has many believing that they were either speaking about starting the sham Russian investigation or, even more sinister, discussing a deep state plan to assassinate Donald Trump.”

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office, that there’s no way he [Trump] gets elected but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok shockingly told Page in a text from August 15, 2016. “It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

“Now, it appears, that “insurance policy” may have been the entire Russia investigation, cooked up using the Trump-Russia dossier provided by DNC-Clinton funded opposition research firm, Fusion GPS. Fusion has been linked to several attempts to undermine Trump – including hiring Nellie Ohr – the CIA wife of DOJ official Bruce Ohr, who was demoted for obfuscating his meetings with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson,” Zerohedge continued.

Interestingly, Kallstrom also conducted an interview with a New York AM radio station last week in which he exposed a “fifth column conspiracy” within the FBI (see deep state coup) that was designed to take out Donald Trump by ANY means necessary.

Kallstrom specifically targeted the “James Comey sycophants” within the bureau.

“Ninety-nine percent of the people in the FBI are doing a fantastic job. It’s a small cabal of people running the FBI, the James Comey sycophants.” “I’m coming more and more to the conclusion that this is a conspiratorial cabal among the fifth column to basically take away the presidency of the United States. This whole thing with Russia is just a farce. If we find out that that phony [Russian dossier] was brought to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in the form of an affidavit for a judge’s authority, and if we find out that the people signing that affidavit in the bureau knew that that was phony information, that is a serious serious felony.”

Keep in mind that the corrupt mainstream media has spent months trying to convince the American people that the entire FBI is non bias and would never specifically target Trump. We now know that to be a flat-out lie.

Kallstrom is absolutely right when he says Clinton operative Peter Strzok needs to be put in prison. I would even take it a step further and say that we need a massive investigation into not only the FBI, but also the entire mainstream media which has openly worked against Trump from the very beginning.

Source Link – SHTFPlan

