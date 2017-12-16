Is the UN planning to occupy the US following an EMP attack? by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

Mike Adams recently wrote an article in which he reported what is now sinking in with the rest of the media, namely, North Korea has a hydrogen bomb and advanced EMP weapons. Allow this to serve as a backdrop for the following article, which makes the case that the UN is operating on US soil, in places like Rawlins, Wyoming and Hagerstown, Maryland, and they are prepared to survive an EMP attack prior to asserting their authority over the people of the United States.

The United Nations Personnel and Vehicles Are Seemingly Everywhere

The United Nations is clearly on the move across the United. I am getting reports and photos from Georgia, Alabama and Texas. However, the most interesting photos are coming out Rawlins, Wyoming and Hagerstown, Maryland.

Rawlins, Wyoming: UN Command and Control with EMP Proof Communications

Over the past 18 months, the small town of Rawlins, Wyoming has come to my attention because of its intimate association with DHS and the UN. Further, this small town of under 10,ooo people has played host to some very large scale bioweapon response drills as well as testing the efficacy of the Federal authorities to be able to respond to a terrorist chemical attack.

I have taken the following photos to military personnel who tell me this is an United Nations operation. The particular equipment you are looking at is designed to operate and persevere through an EMP attack. Most recently, Paul Martin and myself have received an identical communication from the Rawlins area. Please take note the following photos:

In addition to this development, we should consider the many interviews that Paul Martin and I have done regarding foreign troops in Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming.

Here is a sample of what Paul Martin have been discovering in this region. On December 16, 2016, Paul revealed to my audience that Warren AFB has been cross-training non-combat personnel to be prepared to fight in an urban warfare situation. Here is the interview:

Here is Paul Martin’s interview.

Rawlins is a town where the locals are afraid. They are innundated with the types of events that I have reported here. For example, look at the following email and picture from last year.

Sent: Wednesday, May 11, 2016 4:11 PM

To: Katy W

Subject: Look What Came To Our Town This military convoy was here May 2016 Wednesday today. At our fairgrounds in Rawlins. This is only a beginning of the convoy there’s more and throughout the whole day we have been swamped with military convoys coming in and we don’t even have a military base.

My former English teacher, Mrs. Chaffin, said this about, Rawlinsm her hometown:

“On Halloween, my sibling and myself used to hide in our house, not daring to sleep in our beds, for fear that witches would find us for human sacrifice.

She spoke of witches gatherings behind the prison gates.

She said the teachers and the police made certain that everyone acted as they were supposed to.

Free speech was not tolerated and I am glad I escaped.”

Now we see UN EMP proof communications in this very bizarre place. What an optimal environment for the UN to operate in.

UN Vehicle Storage Area In Hagerstown, MD.

The following video speaks for itself. The following is oe of many UN staging areas. Please note the medical vehicles, but also note the vehicles associated with war. This is on American soil, where our DHS is allowing foreign military entities to act with impunity on American soil. I have learned that this facility is owned by the State Department (ie Deep State).

What makes sense here is that a catastrophic event(s) is/are coming America’s way in the form of false flag events designed to create a crisis, in which the great purveysors of humanitarian aid, will come like a thief in the night to offer humanitarian aid, followed by gun confiscatio, followed by martial law. This is shaping up to be America’s darkest moment.

Here is an email from the person that sent me the following photos:

Hey Dave, This area has been used for storing UN vehicles for at least the last year. If you check out this address on Google Maps you will see some Vehicles there as well. 11841 Newgate Boulevard Hagerstown Maryland 21740. You can’t tell from the pictures but behind the pickup trucks are some armored AMRAP type vehicles. My name is Steven Myers. Please keep up the good work and may God protect and watch over you. (note: Somebody did send me those photos too, look at the top photo at the top of the page).

The following video contains 10 photos sent by Mr. Meyers. These vehicles are, again, a combination of medical and military assault vehicles. As I stated earlier, I am getting similar reports out of Alabama, Georgia and Texas.

Connecting the Dots I interviewed Mike Adams last night. Mike said he also feared an UN takeover which would be ushered in under the guise of a humanitarian response to some manufactured crisis (ie false flag). I believe that what we are seeing in this report is that the UN plans on making their presence known following an EMP attack upon the United States. As with other UN occupatons, the humanitarian mission quickly gives way to gun confiscation and worse. Certainly , the Un equipment in Rawlins would allow the UN to maintain their command and control following an EMP attack. Finally, if i were to try and think like a globalist. I would think of terms of bad things happening in threes: Hurricane Harvey Hurricane Irma The failure of the Orville Dam

