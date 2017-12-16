Steve Forbes Speaks on the Fed, Markets, and a Return of the Gold Standard Podcast by Mike Gleason – Money Metals

Welcome to this week’s Market Wrap Podcast, I’m Mike Gleason. Coming up we’ll hear an encore of an interview with Steve Forbes. Mr. Forbes has a few tremendous insights on the growing discontent with the Fed and the booms and busts created by their policies. He makes the case for why he believes the time is now for America to restore gold in our monetary system. Stick around for my interview with Steve Forbes, billionaire investor and CEO of Forbes, Inc., coming up right after this week’s market update.

Precious metals markets attempted a modest rally this week as Congressional Republicans scrambled to cut taxes and the Fed moved to hike interest rates. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its key short-term interest rate by a quarter point to 1.25%, a move that had been forecasted and anticipated by the markets for months.

Though interest rates remain low and largely accommodative, they are becoming less so. Holders of credit card and other adjustable rate debt could start to feel some pain next year in the form of higher borrowing costs – especially if the Fed raises rates three to five more times as some expect under incoming Fed chairman Jay Powell.

Outgoing Fed chair Janet Yellen mentioned in her final press conference this week that central banks around the world are studying crypto-currencies. She insisted the Fed has no plans to issue a digital currency of its own to try to supplant Bitcoin, but admitted the issue isn’t closed.

Janet Yellen: There is a discussion going on among central bankers about the potential merits of adopting a central bank itself, adopting digital currency. I really, umm, want to caution that this is something the Federal Reserve is seriously considering at this stage, while we’re looking at, umm, research on this topic.

For now, central banks seem to view Bitcoin as just another speculative financial asset and not a real threat to their fiat monetary order.

In a sense, they are right. Most people who have bought Bitcoin over the past year of its incredible rise have probably not done so with the intention of even using it as a currency, although we at Money Metals Exchange have seen a large increase in the amount of customer orders being paid by bitcoin. But for the most part, crypto aficionados’ intention is simply to sit on it, watch it gain value, then at some point sell it for a profit in terms of dollars. As long as the government is able to tax the gains made in crypto coins and compel payment in dollars, the fiat system is still in force.

The question for those interested in alternative free-market currencies is whether a digital currency backed by nothing can ever function as anything more than a speculation. The hard currencies of gold and silver have stood the test of time as money, even though they haven’t been the most profitable places to speculate on the long side in recent years.

This week gold prices are up 0.5% to trade at $1,255 an ounce. Spot silver comes in at $16.04, higher by 0.7% for the week. Platinum shows a weekly decline 0.4% and currently trades at $886. Palladium, meanwhile, continues to show relative strength. It marched 2.0% higher to another multi-year high this week, with prices currently coming in at $1,029 of this Friday morning recording.

As for the stock market, it pulled back on Thursday as new objections to the GOP’s tax reform package may have unsettled investors. The GOP Senate suffered a narrow defeat in Alabama on Tuesday, further calling into question whether they will have the votes to get anything done in 2018.

Winning elections in the Republican stronghold of Alabama isn’t too complicated for Republicans. All they need to do is get Republican voters to turn out. That didn’t happen, as a rift between the establishment wing and the populist wing of the party had large numbers of Republicans refusing to support the controversial populist Roy Moore.

Alabama’s own senior Republican senator Richard Shelby refused to vote for him. The deep divide between the Washington establishment and the base could give Democrats control of Congress following next year’s mid term elections.

If Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell want to hang onto their majorities, they will need to give Republican voters a reason to go to the polls. For them, though, loyalty seems to be only a one way street. They expect voters to vote for their approved candidates when they emerge victorious in primaries. But when an unapproved populist becomes the GOP’s nominee, they seem to prefer a Democrat victory.

They may reap what they sow next year. A Democrat controlled Congress could be negative for the stock market. Not only will Democrats oppose tax cuts and regulatory relief; they will also seek to dominate the news cycle with political investigations and a possible push for impeachment. That could spell the end of the Donald Trump rally.

Well now, without further delay, let’s get right to the rebroadcast of my recent interview with a business icon.

Mike Gleason, Director, Money Metals Exchange: It is my great privilege to welcome Steve Forbes, Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Magazine, CEO of Forbes, Inc. to our Money Metals Exchange podcast. Steve is also author of many fabulous books, including Flat Tax Revolution, How Capitalism Will Save Us, and his latest work, Reviving America: How Repealing Obamacare, Replacing the Tax Code and Reforming the Fed Will Restore Hope and Prosperity. He’s also a two-time Presidential candidate, having run in the Republican primaries in both 1996 and 2000. It’s a tremendous honor to have him with us today. Mr. Forbes, thank you so much for joining us and welcome. Steve Forbes, CEO of Forbes, Inc.: Good to be with you, Mike. Thank you. MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>

