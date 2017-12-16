Why a Skyrocketing Gold Price is Not Always Ideal Video – KitCo News

Gold demand saw its weakest quarter in eight years, but research from the World Gold Council indicates that demand for the yellow metal is ripe for a rebound thanks to several global trends.

Juan Carlos Artigas, Director of Investment Research at the World Gold Council, told Kitco News that gold’s performance is a function of many market influences.

Demand from India, for one, is expected to be a major driver of gold demand in the new-year, according to his research. “Generally speaking, over the long-run, the most important driver of gold is income wealth, or economic expansion,” he said. “We do think that many of the reforms in India will create economic expansion, and therefore have a net positive benefit for gold.”



Video Source

In addition to India, Artigas said that while China continues to see robust growth, investors can also expect Europe, and in particular Germany, to emerge as an important market for gold, as structural changes following the 2008-2009 financial crisis have caused European investors to rethink the way they protect and manage their wealth.

“Before, a lot of people were putting a lot of money into Euro-based stocks and Euro-based bonds,” Artigas, said, but following the European debt crisis, German investors began to “see gold as a long-term investment, as a way to protect wealth over the long-run. They see it not as an asset they can come in and out of, but something that is an important part of their portfolio.”

loading...

Sharing is caring!